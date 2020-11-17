The American Legislative Exchange Council released its 13th annual “Rich State, Poor State” review recently and Vermont continues to suffer one of the worst economic outlooks in the nation. It ranked 49 out of 50 for overall economic outlook. The Green Mountain state has finished last or second-to-last every year since 2008.

New Hampshire finished 17th, down one spot from last year.

