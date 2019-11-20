The New Hampshire Supreme Court is hearing three cases today all with tremendous impact on the public’s right to know.
The ACLU is co-counsel in two of these cases, and provides a synopsis of each (as follows):
Seacoast Newspapers, Inc. v. City of Portsmouth: This lawsuit challenges a trial court’s decision to keep private an arbitrator’s report in an employment action filed by a former Portsmouth police officer who was terminated after receiving an inheritance in excess of $2 million from an elderly woman with dementia.
Union Leader Corp. and ACLU-NH v. Town of Salem: This lawsuit requests complete, unredacted copies of an audit report investigating the Salem Police Department, which have been redacted and shielded from public view. Specifically, the documents are a 120-page audit focusing on internal affairs complaint investigations, a 15-page document on the Department’s culture, a 42-page audit focusing on time and attendance practices, a 14-page response to the audit, and a two-page memorandum discussing the audit reports. Especially in light of the reports’ findings, Salem’s taxpayers, the press, and the public have a right to this information in full.
Salcetti v. City of Keene: This case was brought by Keene State College Professor Marianne Salcetti, and is about a request to access records that the City of Keene holds related to drug cases, underage parties, sexual assaults, police brutality, and restaurant inspections.
As ACLU Legal Director Gilles Bissonnette explains “These cases … allowed government entities to shield from the public massive amounts of information that would help the public hold the government accountable, including records that would be evidence of misconduct of government employees.”
As usual, he’s right on.
New Hampshire’s open record law states, in part: “Openness in the conduct of public business is essential to a democratic society. The purpose … is to ensure both the greatest possible public access to the actions, discussions and records of all public bodies, and their accountability to the people.”
It’s in keeping with Article Eight of the New Hampshire Constitution, that “All power residing originally in, and being derived from, the people, all the magistrates and officers of government are their substitutes and agents, and at all times accountable to them. Government, therefore, should be open, accessible, accountable and responsive. To that end, the public’s right of access to governmental proceedings and records shall not be unreasonably restricted.”
New Hampshire often struggles to honor these statutory commitments, as evidenced by today’s three cases. There is overwhelming public interest in holding police to account. We wish our friends at Seacoast, the Union Leader and the ACLU the best of luck today in their good fight on behalf of the public for whom we all serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.