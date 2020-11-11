Last week the New Hampshire Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a secret list of serious police disciplinary records is not exempt from the state’s right-to-know law.

The High Court remanded the case to decide if releasing the list - known officially as the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, but colloquially as a “Laurie List” - would invade the privacy of the 270+ officers found on it.

