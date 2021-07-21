This week the Lyndon Board of Selectmen voted 3-0 to approve up to $25,000 towards the maintenance of the Fenton Chester Ice Arena.
The town owns the 41-year-old facility that was closed last year and remains on a slippery slope following decades of deferred maintenance.
The town’s $25K would come from the town’s facilities maintenance account, and go towards repairs of the roof, ceiling and the water softening system, replacement of the bathroom fixtures, and electrical code compliance. The hope is the financial commitment might help secure a matching grant from the state Department of Buildings and General Services.
The money is the first the town will have spent on its own building since it opened four decades ago. That plum arrangement was in keeping with a long-standing, unwritten agreement not to fund the arena with taxpayer money.
Somehow that worked when the region was healthier, financially. But now the building is crumbling. Without intervention, the town will have an expensive liability and sacrifice all of the collateral benefits Fenton Chester provides.
The town support will go a long way toward helping a fledgling band of volunteers who formed a non-profit to keep the facility open. At stake is nothing less than hockey and skating in the NEK - including the survival of high school teams (SJA, LI, Blades) and LAYHA’s successful youth programs.
“It seems critical to me that we maintain the rink,” Adrienne D’Olimpio told the board. “At the end of the day, this is a town facility owned by the town and we have a duty to maintain our town buildings.”
We agree with D’Olimpio and all the other people who spoke in support of the rink at this week’s board meeting. We equate Fenton Chester to a lot of community jewels that we once were able to afford but can’t any longer. That list includes things like a daily newspaper, golf courses, ski hills, restaurants, youth sports, movie theaters and even schools. The truth is, it will take everyone pulling in the same direction to keep these, and many other worthy institutions, alive. We’re thankful that the Lyndon Board is now on board.
