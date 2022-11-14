We read in the paper a few weeks back that an independent filmmaker made a documentary on Roland and Mary Duprey and planned its NEK premier at Catamount on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
We marked our calendars, showed up at 2:20 p.m., and were pleased to see the show was sold out and a bonus showing was added for 4:30 p.m. Two hours later we took the last seats in the sold-out theater.
The next hour was one of the most enjoyable we’ve spent in a movie theater.
The film, by independent Vermont filmmaker Dillon Tanner, features Roland and Mary over the course of an NEK winter. It provides an unflinching glimpse into the lives of the rugged, independent and proud tow truck operators as they navigate the harrowing demands of their unforgiving profession.
For Roland, intrinsic pride and an indomitable work ethic keep him going through heart attacks, near-death health threats and the emotional wreckage from all the fatal crash scenes. He’s broken almost every bone in his body and has been crushed by his own truck, but he keeps going to every call that comes in. He says one of the things that keeps him going at almost 80 years old is Mary…
… who laughs infectiously at Roland for being sappy (as they hold hands). Their dialogue is endearing and often hilarious. What’s no joke is how they both keep going in the most difficult circumstances. One suspects it’s as much for each other as it is for those in distress.
But it’s those beleaguered we see Roland and Mary helping every time we respond to an accident call in the middle of the night. Those (often tragic) scenes feature police, first responders, reporters and wreckers. We admire each group of professionals for answering the call but we have our own experience with Roland and Mary.
Like pretty much everyone in the NEK, our small business has relied on theirs as clients over the years. It’s usually dark and freezing when we call them… and a lot has gone wrong. When Roland and Mary come, they fix us up, set us right and send us on our way. Their presence and competence provide rare comfort in tough times.
Over 186+ years of doing business in this blessed region, we’ve enjoyed thousands of rewarding, professional relationships. None got us out of more jams along the way.
Roland and Mary are impressive and admirable people and we were thrilled to see Tanner’s remarkable effort of capturing their hardscrabble spirit that in many ways typifies our region. We offer them each our sincere congratulations on jobs well done.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.