On Saturday we published a pair of stories featuring local teenagers.
On the front page was a story about Nathan Hughes, an Academy boarding student, on the eve of his first-ever start as an ice-hockey goalie. Hughes’ journey to the start was a grueling one. He faced terrifying surgeries - one to remove a large brain tumor and the other to repair a major scoliosis curvature of his back - and excruciating recoveries.
During these arduous times, Hughes never fussed.
“He definitely just focused on what needed to be done,” his mom Julie relates. “He never cried, he never freaked out, he didn’t show worry. He was phenomenally strong. I don’t know many kids or adults who could have put up with what he had to go through twice, with both surgeries, the way he did.”
Inside the paper, we had another story about a local teen.
Sierra Longmoore nearly died in a terrifying July car crash near her home. She was airlifted to Dartmouth in a coma with massive brain injuries and a perilous prognosis. Her harrowing recovery began with a weekslong fight for her life during which her family could only pray.
Their faith was rewarded. Cloaked in the love and support of family and community, Sierra finally awoke and began her long and agonizing road to recovery. Along the way, she inspired thousands and drew strength, meaning, motivation and purpose from her legions of champions.
We were moved by the stories of Hughes and Longmoore. They were each dealt life-threatening challenges and turned them into inspiring lessons on faith, focus, grace and determination. We’re humbled by how much we learned from the examples of these young people and thankful to them both for sharing with us their uplifting journeys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.