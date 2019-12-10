We continue to be disapointed by fiscal plans promulgated from the St. Johnsbury School District. As reported by Todd Wellington, the school board - at the recommendation of the Finance Committee - voted to hold this year’s budget growth to 4%.

By his own admission, Superintendent Ricca cites three unsettled spending areas: secondary tuition expenses, special education, and the statewide healthcare negotiation. These are big ticket items, not pencils and erasers. It’s impossible to commit to anything without knowing them.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.