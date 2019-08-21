According to a report last week in the Union Leader, “Police are not releasing the name of a Keene man charged with dumping garbage off Old Dublin Road, despite such information being part of the public record.”
The police say they’re following orders from the local select board, which reportedly insists a “right-to-know” request must be filed for all arrest records.
Whoever made the boneheaded decision - to block public information from view of the public - is breaking the “right-to-know” in blatant violation of the N.H. Constitution. They shouldn’t be in public service.
In Vermont all arrests and criminal citations are unambiguously and explicitly public thanks to the state’s open record law and a critical Supreme Court victory we secured in 1991. In Caledonian-Record Pub. Co. Inc. V. Walton, the Vermont Supreme Court rightly concluded “The public interest in knowing what the government is doing is particularly acute in the area of law enforcement…
“Both an arrest and the issuance of a citation involve a finding by a law enforcement officer that there is probable cause to believe a person has committed a crime and both involve the commencement of a criminal proceeding based on that finding. In many instances under Criminal Rule 3, law enforcement has discretion in choosing whether to use the extreme power of arrest or, alternatively, to summon the alleged offender into court without an intervening restraint on liberty. In a modern criminal justice system, it is important that the use of this discretion be exposed to public view, if only to demonstrate that the discretion is exercised in a responsible and nondiscriminatory way. A partial disclosure of the results of this discretion, only when it results in an arrest, does not respond to the legitimate public interest.”
The High Court’s conclusion… “we hold that citations, like arrest records, are public records…”
There’s an obvious public interest in publishing arrest records because: 1) It informs the public (from and for whom police derive their power), about the people in their communities suspected of breaking the law; 2) It holds government accountable by providing an official record of who they’ve investigated… (and for what); 3) It guarantees that those arrested will be afforded their full rights following an intrusive government action - namely their forcible detainment.
The Marlborough Police/Select board could not possibly be more wrong, or dangerous, in their thinking. Secret arrests had their place under Stalin, Hitler, Zedong, Hussein, Kim and Assad, but they don’t behoove anyone - least of all the person being forcibly detained - in a free society.
Arrests are newsworthy events and the media has the constitutional right and obligation to publish factual information from unsealed government records. An independent media, with access to those official records, is society’s only meaningful protection against a government with the power to investigate and detain citizens.
