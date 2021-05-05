On Wednesday, April 21, a Caledonian-Record employee received a benefit packet from the Vermont Department of Unemployment. The material said he was eligible for payments even though he didn’t apply for assistance and has been a full-time employee of the paper since the late 90s.
He quickly concluded the packet was fraudulent. He immediately reported the erroneous claim to the Vermont Department of Labor, through the portal they set up specifically for that purpose.
On Monday, April 26, the newspaper received the notice of changes to its unemployment benefits account. That means the fraudulent claim could haunt the company when the state raises its unemployment insurance rate. Management called the Department of Labor but couldn’t get through. So they faxed and mailed the company’s dispute, explaining the claim was fraudulent.
The deadline to respond to the claim was listed as April 29. That was the exact same day the employee in question received a sizeable unemployment check - dated April 26.
We alerted the newsroom to the event chain and asked them to inquire about it during the Governor’s next press conference. We were told that fraud is rampant and the Department of Labor has really no idea how much money the state paid in fraudulent claims this year.
Later that same day, the Labor Department said it was shutting the online application portal that was making it so easy for scammers to defraud the system.
And it was easy. At the start of the pandemic, the state decided to abort all efforts to check applicant eligibility and, as we saw with our own employee, to instantly send money out the door. The state has never been able to build a customer-centric approach at the DMV but if you wanted easy money from the Department of Labor, they set up a system to make Amazon blush.
It was a clarion call to the world that free money was raining in Vermont. And come they did. In shutting down their online portal they said “Upon review of the claims being submitted, more than 90% of initial claims were being flagged as fraudulent.”
The state readily admits it hasn’t any idea how much money it paid out… likely many millions.
Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington shrugged and said it’s just the world we live in and he blames bad tech. Governor Phil Scott says the state was in crisis and had no choice but to remove all safeguards to ensure unemployed Vermonters didn’t go a moment without income.
“We were in a crisis situation at the time, through no fault of our own,” the Governor said at his press conference last week. “And because of our 50-year-old mainframe and all the hoops and hurdles that we would have had to go through, we just couldn’t make it work without having Vermonters suffer. That’s why we’re in the position we’re in today, and I’ll take some responsibility for that. But I still think it was the right thing to do.”
Well, the federal government - not exactly known for parsimony - doesn’t agree with the Governor. It called recently for Vermont to review the eligibility of all those receiving unemployment payments in the past year.
In the eyes of Jim Garner, acting administrator for the U.S. Labor Department’s Office of Unemployment Insurance, removing all eligibility checks in an effort to grease payments to applicants is deeply problematic. “Vermont’s practice of paying people before establishing a person’s eligibility creates ‘a substantial compliance issue’ under federal law and the potential for significant overpayments,” Garner wrote according to an AP report.
Who’d have ever thought?
The truth is Vermont officials will never be able to figure out how much money they blew, where it went or how much is owed to fraud. They blame old technology but Vermonters pay among the highest taxes in the nation and get more federal aid than almost any other state. So it begs the question… why do we have such bad technology and is that really the problem?
We don’t think so. And we haven’t seen such a colossal boondoggle since the Shumlin administration.
This is a monumental crisis of leadership. In the private sector, heads would roll.
