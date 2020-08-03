Last week President Donald Trump made it more difficult for asylum seekers to seek refuge in the United States. It follows in a long record of anti-immigrant policies that includes separating children from their parents; abusing those children at detention facilities; detaining asylum seekers; threatening programs intended to protect immigrant children; and purposely emboldening bigots to harass and abuse ethnic minorities, nationwide.

Documented abuses by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents against defenseless asylum seekers are staggering and violate international law for their inhumanity.

