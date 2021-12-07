‘Tis the season to start your holiday shopping. We hope you do all of it at locally owned and operated stores. There you’ll find endless opportunities to cash in on great holiday deals - many of which are advertised in our newspapers (see today’s edition to find big savings).
From now until Christmas you can do all your holiday shopping right in your community and score great, unique gifts for less money than you’ll spend elsewhere.
We can’t overstate the importance of shopping locally. By and large, the money you spend here stays here. It’s critical toward the survival of our local economy. Local retailers re-invest in their communities and provide jobs, wages, and benefits. They maintain a unique quality to our downtowns and they support each other.
For every dollar you spend in support of a local store, according to the Small Business Administration, $.68 stays in your community. When you shop online, or at a chain store, $.57 of your money leaves.
And the sweet deals you think you’re getting at Amazon or Walmart aren’t so sweet when you figure in the higher taxes you’ll pay, or your diminished property values, when our small-business owners are forced to shut down and move away. Just take a look at some of our downtowns to see what happens when you ship your money out of the area.
In fact, if there’s any blessing to the curse of this awful pandemic, it’s that you’ve all gotten a glimpse of a world in which all stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues are closed. It’s pretty awful. It’s also our collective fate if we don’t go out of our way to support these local businesses. Now, more than ever, they need us.
There just aren’t enough dollars in our communities to export them. If everyone committed to shopping locally we’d strengthen our economy immeasurably. It’s a huge favor you can do for yourself, your family, your friends, neighbors, and community.
