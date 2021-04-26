Yesterday we published a story about a 14-year-old whose swear-laden Snapchat post will be a question before the United States Supreme tomorrow (Wednesday, April 28, 2021).
The First Amendment issue in the case is if a public school has the right to discipline students for off-campus speech.
The facts of the case are pretty simple. Brandi Levy, of Mahanoy, Pennsylvania, was frustrated because she didn’t make her varsity cheerleading team. Relegated to another year on JV, she took a moment to vent:
“F——— school f——— softball f——— cheer f——— everything…”
The post also featured a photo of her and her friend offering up their middle fingers.
That missive earned Levy a one-year suspension from cheerleading after it was brought to the attention of her coaches.
“I was a 14-year-old kid,” Levy told the AP. “I was upset, I was angry. Everyone, every 14-year-old kid speaks like that at one point …”
Her parents agreed and filed a federal lawsuit that argues the school violated her First Amendment right to free speech.
Lower courts mostly agreed and returned Levy to her cheer squad, but the United States government appealed those rulings.
“The First Amendment does not categorically prohibit public schools from disciplining students for speech that occurs off-campus,” U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote on behalf of the Biden administration.
The school district was thankful for that position. In a legal brief, the Mahanoy School District attorney explained schools cannot reasonably be asked to “ignore speech that disrupts the school environment or invades other students’ rights just because students launched that speech from five feet outside the schoolhouse gate.”
The district and its allies point to pervasive cyberbullying as a for-instance.
But that misses the point, the ACLU argues on behalf of Levy. The ACLU staff attorney says the district and government’s position could create a surveillance arm of public schools.
“And that is super dangerous,” Witold Walczak argues. “Not only would students like Brandi not be able to express non-threatening, non-harassing bursts of frustration, but it would give schools the possibility of regulating important political and religious speech.”
That position rests on the most important student-free-speech ruling in modern history, as the AP explains of Tinker Vs. Des Moines:
The case has its roots in the Vietnam-era case of a high school in Des Moines, Iowa, that suspended students who wore armbands to protest the war. In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court sided with the students, declaring students don’t “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.”
We’ll keep an eye on oral arguments tomorrow before the High Court but we don’t see any material difference, other than technology, in Tinker than in Levy.
We think the school is wrong on the Constitution and misguided for the way they punished an adolescent for her passionate exclamation. They clearly blew the initial teachable moment, but in so doing, they gave the rest of us some good ones.
