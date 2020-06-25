A handful of dedicated volunteers and private donations are powering a makeover of local ballfields.

In a recent report, sports editor Michael Beniash wrote that a major renovation of the Legion Little League baseball field in St. Johnsbury began in the fall and is nearing completion - just in time for games to begin on July 1. The effort includes new dugouts, backstop, batting cage, scoreboards, fence covering and safety netting.

