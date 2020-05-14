This week our local economy is starting to re-open after a long, painful, forced closure. Now more than ever before in our lifetimes, we need to support our local businesses. We risk losing them all.

Even in the best of times, we can’t overstate the importance of shopping near home. By and large the money you spend here stays here. Local retailers re-invest in their communities and provide jobs, wages and benefits. They maintain a unique quality to our downtowns and they support each other.

