We rarely make calls for government solutions.
But we solidly support local Rep. Brian Smith in his effort to stiffen fines for texting while driving.
His goal is to toughen the current law enough so a first violation would earn a driver a $250 fine and four points. A second violation would mean the loss of a driver’s license.
Smith also wants penalties doubled for anyone texting in a school or highway work zone.
Currently there’s a minimum fine of $100 and a maximum of $200 for a first offense. A second or subsequent offense if $250 to not more than $500.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 10 percent of the 37,133 deaths in fatal accidents on the nation’s highways in 2017 were caused by distracted driving. They are wholly preventable.
According to Robin Smith’s report this week, there were 3,600 texting violations in Vermont last year and 4,500 the year before that.
But anyone on the road - walking, biking, riding or driving - knows that’s a poor reflection of the problem’s scope. At any given time about half the drivers we see are looking down at their phones.
The truth, as much as we hate to admit it, is that humans can’t be trusted to police themselves on this one. And the results are often catastrophic.
We hope Rep. Smith is successful in his bid to make our roads safer.
