There’s another hearing next month in the ongoing tragedy of the State of Vermont Vs. Andre Desautels.
Desautels, of North Troy, continues to defend himself in a lawsuit brought by Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan. Desautels is essentially on trial for refusing to wear masks in the former UPS Store on Main Street.
Governor Phil Scott issued a mask mandate last summer under emergency power he claimed at the start of the pandemic. For his recalcitrance, Desautels lost his UPS franchise and his lease. He was forced to temporarily close his store and faces massive ($1,000/day) fines.
Desautels lost his first bite at the apple when Judge Mary Miles Teachout ruled against him. The hard-luck business owner got himself a new lawyer, Robert Kaplan, who is arguing the Governor’s “dictatorial” mask mandate was unconstitutional.
The state continues to argue that Desautels caused irreparable harm by operating maskless. As a matter of science and epidemiology, we think that’s pretty absurd. As Kaplan points out, the death toll out of a population of 643,000 people in Vermont is .00038 percent. Of the over 250 Vermonters who perished, 57-percent were over 80. Meanwhile, an approximate average of 3,000 Vermonters die each year from cancer, heart disease and accidents.
“Against this backdrop, admittedly viewed through a rear-view mirror, the governor declared for himself extraordinary and unprecedented authority to exercise almost total control over the lives, livelihood and freedoms of all Vermonters,” Kaplan argues. “Under the plain language of the Emergency Management Statutes, no one but the governor has the power to end the governor’s exercise of authority under the Emergency Management Statutes … This is tyranny (benevolent or not) and plainly not what our founding fathers had in mind for government constrained by checks and balances.”
Desautels’ first attorney didn’t make these arguments, which to us was a monumental mistake.
We agree with Kaplan. We’re infinitely more comfortable wearing a mask than we are with the governor’s claim to these emergency powers. Though we wear a mask, we still struggle to believe not wearing one is now a crime in Vermont.
Try as we might, we can’t find anything in either the Vermont or U.S. Constitution that says all citizen rights granted under those documents can be wholly suspended under a state of emergency. Even if there is an emergency, which, in hindsight, is pretty debatable.
“With this in mind, the court should resist any temptation to excuse or explain away what are plainly unconstitutional exercises of authority by the executive branch of government from some sense that such an unmitigated disaster was on the brink that desperation necessitated abandoning the central, founding principles of our form of government,” Kaplan writes.
Amen.
Add to that the fact that Desautels will be defending himself against a mask mandate that’s since rescinded and it’s hard not to get a sneaking sense of mission creep.
We cannot set a precedent that allows emergency orders in perpetuity as a basis for the executive branch of government to attack citizens. The effort to protect a statistically small subset of the population, at higher risk of any malady, is certainly an inappropriate cause to trample the Constitution, lay waste to the economy, turn people against each other, and criminalize honest brokers trying to feed their families and somehow pay their *still* extremely high property tax bills.
