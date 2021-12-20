Incumbent Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, Democrat of Newbury, has announced that she will seek the Congressional seat being vacated by Rep. Peter Welch, who has announced his candidacy for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy. It seems likely that the open Lt. Governor’s position will attract a number of candidates.
Two of the names currently attracting attention are Caledonia County lawmakers Kitty Toll of Danville and Senator Joe Benning of Lyndon.
Kitty Toll, a Democrat, served from 2009 to 2020 as the representative from Danville, Peacham and Cabot. She was born and raised in Danville, graduated from Danville High School, earned degrees from Lyndon State and UVM, and was a public school teacher.
In her first term, she served on the Committee on Agriculture. She was then moved to the powerful Committee on Appropriations where she served for ten years, the last four as its Chair. Kitty would bring to the Lt. Governor’s office a thorough grasp of state budgeting and agency programs, plus an unimpeachable reputation for responsibility and integrity.
Senator Joe Benning, a Republican, has served in the Senate since 2011. He grew up in New Jersey and came to the Kingdom to attend Lyndon State College in 1975. From there he went to Vermont Law School for his law degree and has practiced law since 1983.
In the Senate, Joe has chaired the Committee on Institutions, served on the Natural Resources and Energy and Education Committees, and has been an influential member of the Judiciary Committee as well as the Senate Republican Leader. His public service also includes chairing the Human Rights Commission and serving as Lyndon’s Town Moderator and school board member.
It’s too soon, of course, to take sides in any 2022 race. But Northeast Kingdom voters can rest assured that if either, or both, Kitty and Joe end up on the November ballot, they’ll have a candidate for the state’s second-highest office who is well equipped to accept that responsibility.
