Today is the start of “Sunshine Week” – a nationwide effort to promote transparency and open government. As columnist Bill Knight explains, “without open government, there’s no democracy. Without transparency, there’s no accountability.”
Sunshine is as important in moral and political spaces as it is in nature. It shines light under stones where political bottom feeders try to hide. And it’s the best defense of a free society against the instinctive urge of power brokers to shroud, corrupt and obscure.
If you are a consumer of news, of any kind, you know that things aren’t going well right now in these United States. As newspapers close nationwide, with them go the trained front-line fighters in a neverending battle to hold officals to account. The pandemic heightened the challenge for newspapers to access public records from governments at all levels.
This week we dedicate our opinion page to those dwindling professionals in the thankless struggle for transparency and openness in government. Sunshine Week is a reminder to elected officials and their bureaucrats that we, the people, are in charge.
