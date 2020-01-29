Last week Dana Gray reported that St. Johnsbury Superintendent Brian Ricca made a unilateral, head-scratching decision to (approximately) triple the cost of annual town meeting reports.

When the dust settles, Ricca will incur at least $4,000 in expense for a school report that was totally free to the school district for the better part of two decades. The Caledonian-Record published and distributed the town and school reports for years “at cost.”

