Last week, Houston Methodist hospital in Texas suspended 200 workers, without pay, for refusing a company directive to get vaccinated.
Days later, 117 of the hospital employees filed a federal lawsuit in which they likened the coronavirus vaccine to “barbaric medical experiments performed on unwilling victims of Nazi Germany’s concentration camps.”
The hospital took the high road and calmly retorted.
“It is unfortunate that the few remaining employees who refuse to get vaccinated and put our patients first are responding in this way,” Houston Methodist said in a statement. “It is legal for health care institutions to mandate vaccines, as we have done with the flu vaccine since 2009. The COVID-19 vaccines have proven through rigorous trials to be very safe and very effective and are not experimental. More than 165 million people in the U.S. alone have received vaccines against COVID-19, and this has resulted in the lowest numbers of infections in our country and in the Houston region in more than a year.”
U.S. district judge Lynn N. Hughes agreed and, with a little more candor, tossed the suit on Saturday.
“Equating the injection requirement to medical experimentation in concentration camps is reprehensible,” Hughes wrote. “If a worker refuses an assignment, changed office, earlier start time, or other directive he may be properly fired. Every employment includes limits on the worker’s behavior in exchange for renumeration. That is all part of the bargain.”
Indeed.
It’s worth noting that over 99 percent of Houston Methodist employees put the health of patients first and did the right thing.
