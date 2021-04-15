Tomorrow (April 16) is National Tax Freedom Day. It will be on April 19th in New Hampshire and April 22nd in Vermont.
According to the non-partisan Tax Foundation, National Tax Freedom day is the point in the year by which Americans will have earned enough money to pay this year’s tax obligations at the federal, state, and local levels. If you sent every penny you earned, until that day, to the government, then you could keep the rest until the end of the year.
For some historical context, Tax Freedom Day was on Jan. 22 in the year 1900. Americans paid 5.9 percent of their income in taxes back then.
Today, according to the Tax Foundation, Americans will pay $3.4 trillion in federal taxes and $1.8 trillion in state and local taxes, for a total bill of over $5.2 trillion in 2021. Today that’s 29 percent of the nation’s income.
This year, Americans again will work the longest to pay federal, state, and local individual income taxes (42 days), the Tax Foundation says. Payroll taxes will take 26 days to pay, followed by sales and excise taxes (15 days), corporate income taxes (five days), and property taxes (11 days). The remaining six days are spent paying estate and inheritance taxes, customs duties, and other taxes.
Americans will be forced to spend significantly more in taxes this year than they will on food, clothing and housing combined, according to the Tax Foundation.
We think that’s pretty terrible but it isn’t as bad as it would be if the United States was actually paying its bills. In that case (to close our budget deficit), we wouldn’t get to celebrate Tax Freedom Day until May 8. The foundation says the latest-ever Tax Freedom Day was May 25, 1945, during WWII.
Given the extraordinary stimulus measures Congress and the President are taking during the pandemic, we imagine future Tax Freedom Days to blow our previous record out of the water.
We know nobody has money left to celebrate, or places to go if they did, but we still wish you Happy Tax Freedom Day. You’ve got it way better than your poor grandchildren will.
