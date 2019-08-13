We were dismayed to read Amy Nixon’s report last week about a tax penalty in Lyndon.
Resident Doreen Holl told the select board that Town Clerk/Tax Collector Dawn Dwyer and an assistant were standing outside the Lyndon Municipal Building at 4:27 p.m. on tax day but refused to accept her tax payment. Instead the municipal employees reportedly directed Holl to put her check in the overnight box - thereby guaranteeing an $814.21 penalty for late payment.
That penalty accrued interest and ultimately led to a town tax sale of Holl’s property. Ultimately Holl was forced to pay $1,160.32 to get her property back from the town.
All, according to Holl, because Dwyer and Lee wouldn’t simply do their job with a little decency.
Dwyer didn’t want to make any comment on the story.
Lyndon taxpayers paid the clerk’s office over $250,000 last year in salary plus benefits.
We’re disgusted.
If there’s a shred of truth to Holl’s accounting, then we have a pair of publicly-funded employees who serve as the hand of government that reaches into local pockets and pulls out big money to fund their operation.
Taxes are odious. We don’t think the people collecting them need to be.
We hope the Lyndon board of abatement will refund Holl and remind Dwyer and her assistant that their job is to serve, not screw, the public.
