On January 27 John Walters of Vermont Digger published a column on the proposed multi-state Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI). This is a scheme to drive up the price of motor fuel by requiring fuel suppliers (which ones is still being debated) to buy “allowances” on every gallon of gas and on-road diesel fuel. The cost of the allowances would be passed on to motorists at the gas pump.

This is said to be necessary because the higher fuel prices will force motorists to switch to some other fuel (electricity), and the reduction in carbon dioxide emissions will contribute to the fight against climate change. The net proceeds from the sale of these “allowances” will be given back to the states, which are expected to use the money to further suppress carbon dioxide emissions, which means mainly paying people to buy upscale electric vehicles.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.