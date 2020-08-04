Yesterday we published a report that says Massachusetts teachers don’t want to return to the classroom until their safety can be guaranteed. That’s the latest in a growing list of teacher unions saying they don’t want to go back to school OR teach online.

Last week the American Federation of Teachers voted to authorize its 1.7 million members to strike if schools couldn’t guarantee contact tracing; state-of-the-art ventilation systems; community transmission rates below one percent; mask requirements; and strict social distancing procedures. The AFT also wants limits on the number of hours teachers can spend on video each day through online learning programs.

