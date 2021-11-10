On Nov. 11, 1919, President Wilson commemorated Veterans Day with the following words: “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…”
The day (marking the end of WWI hostilities in the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month) became a national holiday in 1926 when President Calvin Coolidge signed the following resolution:
Whereas the 11th of November 1918, marked the cessation of the most destructive, sanguinary, and far reaching war in human annals and the resumption by the people of the United States of peaceful relations with other nations, which we hope may never again be severed, and
Whereas it is fitting that the recurring anniversary of this date should be commemorated with thanksgiving and prayer and exercises designed to perpetuate peace through good will and mutual understanding between nations…”
Vermont has approximately 48,000 living veterans and New Hampshire has approximately 113,000.
Our local communities claim a disproportionately large number of veterans, relative to our small populations. As such, you will likely see someone today who risked their life and made enormous sacrifices in answer to our nation’s call. Please consider their heroism and thank them for their selfless service.
