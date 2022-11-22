Tomorrow is Thanksgiving. Even in another difficult year, we will take time to reflect on our countless blessings.
Compared to the original Pilgrims, in whose memory we observe the day, most of us have it pretty good. Half of the first Massachusetts colony members froze or starved to death in their inaugural American winter. Over time, the Native Americans, who helped these flailing Puritans survive, largely succumbed to the disease and violence wrought on them by eager colonials.
We’ve come a long way since then. Though we remain in the final throes of a pandemic, an economic crisis, and a distressingly divided nation… blessings abound.
For our small part, we are thankful, after witnessing the heroic sacrifices made by military families for two decades, that many of our soldiers can now be home with their families.
We’re thankful for our constitutional protections to speak and assemble freely as people are losing their lives and/or freedom in places like Russia and Iran for the simple act.
We’re thankful for the positive relationships we enjoy with professional municipal and state law enforcement agencies, unlike many cities nationwide wrestling with legitimate social, racial, and economic divides that lead to deep mistrust between their residents and police.
We’re thankful for peace and security as we watch autocratic regimes brutally repress their citizens and make war zones of their homes.
We’re thankful to live in a nation of laws, checks, and balances that (sort of) keep crooked presidents and politicians in check.
We’re thankful for the freedom to vote and the periodic “do-overs” afforded to us through fair and free elections.
We’re thankful the nation largely chose “democracy” and “sanity” on the ballot in the mid-terms.
We’re thankful for clean air… cold as it may be.
We’re thankful to be mostly free of natural disasters, even as our thoughts turn to people suffering from historic wildfires, hurricanes, floods, and earthquakes.
We’re thankful that our communities all enjoy clean, affordable water as many communities wrestle with the deadly challenge of lead and PFAS in theirs.
We’re thankful to live in a nation of immigrants, even if half of Americans don’t understand why that makes us so rich and powerful.
We’re thankful for the Freedom of Religion that might allow us to bail on a church with a history of systematic abuse against helpless children.
We’re thankful that Vermont and New Hampshire have great, sensible Governors.
We’re thankful that (in the immortal words of Will Rodgers) “we’re not getting all the government we’re paying for.”
We’re thankful for law enforcement who give “distracted driving” tickets to those who are too selfish, irresponsible, and immature to pull over for their stupid phones.
We’re thankful for “Freedom of Information” laws even though government agents and actors remain so committed to avoiding them.
We’re thankful the world is starting to hear how wholly destructive social media platforms have been to society and democracy (even though people are painfully slow to unplug in the face of this overwhelming evidence).
We’re slightly more thankful to have a President who is a good guy but with some pretty terrible economic policies than to have a President who is a despicable human being but with some pretty great economic policies.
Closer to home, we’re continually thankful for the spirit of independence and self-sufficiency that pervades our readership area and represents one of the last bastions of traditional Yankee values in Vermont and New Hampshire.
We’re thankful for area charities, people who volunteer, and the spirit of community and giving that drives them.
We are perpetually thankful to have world-class educational opportunities afforded to our kids.
We’re thankful for the world-class entertainment brought to historic local venues by committed volunteers and professional organizations like Catamount Arts and Kingdom County Productions.
We’re thankful for endless outdoor recreational activities that make us the envy of our urban neighbors in all directions.
We’re thankful for access to high-quality healthcare at NVRH, LRH, NCH, Weeks, Upper Connecticut Valley and Cottage hospitals.
We’re thankful for the heroic men and women who staff these healthcare centers, at great personal risk, who selflessly cared for us during a pandemic.
We’re thankful for the miracle of vaccines.
We’re thankful for the hardscrabble area employers who continue to eke out an existence even as Vermont remains hell-bent on taxing us all completely out of existence.
We’re thankful to have such committed, professional, and talented newspaper staff who work tirelessly to chronicle life in our region in a challenging financial environment.
And finally, as the last remaining independent, family-owned daily newspaper in Vermont, we’re thankful for you (our reader) and to our valued advertisers whose support makes our existence possible.
PLEASE shop local and have a Happy Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.