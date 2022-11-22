Tomorrow is Thanksgiving. Even in another difficult year, we will take time to reflect on our countless blessings.

Compared to the original Pilgrims, in whose memory we observe the day, most of us have it pretty good. Half of the first Massachusetts colony members froze or starved to death in their inaugural American winter. Over time, the Native Americans, who helped these flailing Puritans survive, largely succumbed to the disease and violence wrought on them by eager colonials.

