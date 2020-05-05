On Sunday, April 26, Walden attorney Carrie Legus was accused by police of pointing a gun at a local convenience store clerk over a social distancing sign. She was taken into custody and a mental health screener was contacted to perform an assessment.

On Monday, Legus denied the misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment and was released on conditions.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.