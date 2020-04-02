According to Unacast, a location-based data service, residents in Vermont and New Hampshire get a grade of “B” for social distancing.

Unacast is tracking mobility (based on distance traveled) of Americans during the pandemic. People in Wyoming are moving around a lot, and get an “F” on the Unacast Scorecard. Hawaiians aren’t moving around much and get an “A.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.