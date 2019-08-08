After a deliriously fun ride last season, there haven’t been quite as many reasons to cheer for the Red Sox in their 2019 stand.
That wasn’t the case when the Yankees came to Fenway on July 26th and were treated to a 10-5 drubbing by the good guys.
Mookie Betts hit three homeruns. But that’s not the best part.
The best part is that earlier in the day the reigning MVP promised 10-year-old Nico Sapienza that he would hit a homerun for him. Sapienza is battling spinal muscular atrophy and was at Fenway through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. His wish was to meet Betts and, if not too much trouble, see a homerun.
And boy did Betts deliver.
“Hitting three homers wasn’t even the best part of Mookie’s day,” the Red Sox tweeted above a photo of Betts and Sapienza during pre-game batting practice.
“He was our good luck charm,” Betts said. “He’s a great kid … I think he and his family had fun …”
Make-A-Wish kids and their families suffer more than most of us can ever understand. But it’s inspiring to watch everyone rally around them in efforts to ease their burden … if only for a short time.
Way to go Nico, Mookie and Make-A-Wish. You’ve each done something truly incredible.
Support Make-A-Wish: https://wish.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.