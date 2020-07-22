According to a report this week from Vermont Daily Chronicle, “Gov. Scott also said it is unlikely his administration, the State Treasurer, and the Legislature will collaborate this year on a solution to the unfunded liability in the Vermont state pension system, estimated at $4.5 billion and rising.”

“It’s too early at this point,” the Governor told Vermont Daily. “The Legislature will have its hands full with other issues this year.”

