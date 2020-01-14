Last month Caledonia-Orange Sen. Joe Benning told VTDigger he doesn’t believe Governor Scott will support TCI, the proposed regional climate initiative. Benning said higher fuel prices will place a burden on rural Vermonters, and if the proposal comes out “smelling like a carbon tax” it will be roundly rejected by the governor.

We have to assume the Governor has sniffed out TCI and decided, like N.H. Governor Chris Sununu, that it is just a complicated and disguised carbon tax on motorists. That will make it especially painful for people in rural areas.

