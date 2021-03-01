The pandemic upended most of our collective routines and Town Meeting is no exception. But for most of the towns in our readership area, today remains the day when the majority of NEK residents will have their say in how local government is run for the next year.
Town Meeting Day is the oldest, most democratic political process in our country – dating back to the first meeting, in 1633 Dorchester, Mass.
It’s a brilliant and simple process and will survive this awful pandemic.
In normal times, it’s beautifully simple.
State your name. Speak your mind. Discuss. Debate. Vote.
The “speak your mind” part will undoubtedly be muffled this year but the underlying tradition is as near Madisonian democracy as you’ll find anywhere in the world. As Professor James Mayerfeld, of University of Washington, explains:
“‘Madisonian democracy’ is an engagement to hold one another accountable in a shared project of crafting and enacting policy – understood not as an ‘invisible hand’ mechanism for channeling self-interest toward the common good, but as a means of harnessing moral impulses that are distributed among the citizenry at large. Checks and balances are the core of a civic ethic that extends beyond inter-branch relations and federalist arrangements to the construction of civil society and the activity of voting. Popular political participation is essential, but not on the voluntarist grounds that have come to dominate democratic theory. For Madison, as for the ancient Athenians, participation is put into the service of accountability. In democracy rightly understood, citizens reinforce and enhance one another’s efforts to comply with justice.”
The process requires participation and provides accountability. Henry David Thoreau pretty well summed up the wonder of it when, in 1854, he said:
“I am more and more convinced that, with reference to any public question, it is more important to know what the country thinks of it than what the city thinks. The city does not think much. On any moral question, I would rather have the opinion of Boxboro than of Boston and New York put together. When the former speaks, I feel as if somebody had spoken, as if humanity was yet, and a reasonable being had asserted its rights — as if some unprejudiced men among the country’s hills had at length turned their attention to the subject, and by a few sensible words redeemed the reputation of the race. When, in some obscure country town, the farmers come together to a special town-meeting, to express their opinion on some subject which is vexing the land, that, I think, is the true Congress, and the most respectable one that is ever assembled in the United States.”
Most of our towns have moved to Australian ballot or made other modifications for these extraordinary times. We look forward to a return to normal Town Meeting next year. In the meantime, there are plenty of important local issues in need of your participation.
Cast your ballot and get governing.
