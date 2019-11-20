Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos is on his latest “Transparency Tour.” His six-week, statewide effort stops today in St. Johnsbury at the Athenaeum from 6 to 8 p.m.
It’s Condos’ sixth biennial Transparency Tour and provides Vermonters a golden opportunity to discuss transparency and open government, Vermont’s Public Records Act, and Open Meeting Law with municipal and state employees and citizens who serve on local government boards. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
“With trust in government at an all-time low, I believe that sunshine is the best disinfectant” said Secretary Condos. “Vermonters deserve openness and transparency in government. By educating municipal and state employees, elected officials, and engaged citizens on the requirements of government under Vermont’s Open Meeting Laws and the Public Records Act I hope to help government officials of all stripes better serve Vermonters.”
Condos, a long-time transparency champion, conducts his tours to raise awareness and promote open government. It’s a welcome service in a (notoriously opaque) state with approximately 250 mocking exemptions to its open record law.
Attendance at Condos’ tour stops by local public servants is often, unforgivably, low. Which we would hope to mean our public officials know everything there is to know about openness in public affairs. But our experience tells us otherwise, as we often are forced to fight with officials for access to plainly public information in a timely manner.
The knee-jerk response from officialdom is to cite confidentiality or invoke privacy exemptions. They rarely have a legal basis – they’re simply ignorant and have too little appreciation for Article Six of the Vermont Constitution (“That all power being originally inherent in and consequently derived from the people, therefore, all officers of government, whether legislative or executive, are their trustees and servants; and at all times, in a legal way, accountable to them.”)
We encourage everyone to attend to these meetings as the best check against our always growing, ever-more secret governments. For those who can’t make it, we’ll let you know which of your elected and public servants bothered to attend.
