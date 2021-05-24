Yesterday we removed the coronavirus headlines block from our homepage and sunsetted our evening COVID newsletter that informed 25,000 subscribers nightly since the very first dark days of the pandemic.
It was a satisfying, if not strictly symbolic, move imbued with our fervor to put the past, terrible year behind us. Even while we acknowledge that’s some wishful thinking.
The recent pandemic changed the world in dramatic ways that will take time to fully comprehend. Almost overnight we retrenched into our homes and emerged slowly and nervously.
Borders went up around every nation and global systems stretched, strained and sometimes collapsed.
The actual health crisis was arguably smaller than the world’s response. In their own way, each drove new psychologies, behaviors and norms. They changed our relationships to each other, our jobs, recreational pursuits, schools, government and doctors. The overnight move from a physical world to a virtual one accelerated our embrace and reliance on technology in both constructive and disturbing ways.
The crisis highlighted known social, educational, financial, and health inequities and revealed social fissures along new dividing lines. But as it isolated us, it also brought people together in collective pursuits, humbled Americans known for their rugged individualism, and invigorated our appreciation for public health and scientific research.
We’re neither social psychologists nor historians but you don’t have to be to recognize these dramatic shifts. With our dwindling resources stretched to the max, we’re proud of the job we did to document them, in real-time, in our little corner of the world. Now we’re happy to turn the page.
