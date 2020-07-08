Last week Vermont Auditor Doug Hoffer released a 70-page report saying the Green Mountain Care Board is doing a poor job with accountability and oversight. Hoffer also is questioning the high administrative costs of the regulators dually tasked with the reform and regulation of Vermont’s OneCare system.

The thrust of OneCare is to promote healthy lifestyles into Vermont communities, thereby lowering health care costs. Payment goes to hospitals in a lump sum, determined by the number of patients served.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.