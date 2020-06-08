We continue to be inspired by mass protests against racial and social inequality in our state, region and country. We sincerely hope it’s the beginning of a reckoning in our country for 400 years of gross injustice.

We definitely think George Floyd’s murder, in broad daylight, is worth mass, continuous protest. The same way we thought state-assassinations of Freddie Gray, Sammy Dubose, Philando Castile, Terence Crutcher, Alton Sterling, Jamar Clark, Jeremy McDole, William Chapman, Walter Scott, Eric Harris, Tamir Rice, Akai Gurley, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, and Laquan McDonald (to name a few) were evil, inexcusable and worth taking to the streets.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.