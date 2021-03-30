Wallethub.com recently released their 2021 report - “States with the Best & Worst Taxpayer ROI.”
“Different states have dramatically different tax burdens,” the annual study explains. “This begs the question of whether people in high-tax states receive superior government services. Likewise, are low-tax states more efficient or do they receive low-quality services? In short, where do taxpayers get the most and least bang for their buck?”
The Return on Investment calculation looks at the overall tax burden and then grades the quality of the following government services: education; infrastructure; safety; health; violent crime rate; pollution; and economy.
The annual study gave New Hampshire rave reviews. The Granite State ranked #1 of all 50 states for taxpayer Return On Investment.
Vermont came in 41st.
Overall, New Hampshire’s quality of government services was ninth-best nationwide. Their tax burden is second least of all 50 states.
Vermont’s quality of government services is second-best nationwide. Pretty good. But the tax burden for Green Mountain is second-highest of all 50 states.
Other than the extraordinary disparity of tax burdens, the two states have quite a bit in common.
New Hampshire is the second-safest state in the country and Vermont is sixth.
Vermont is seventh and N.H. is ninth in the nation for “Health. Vermont is second overall for “Education,” whereas New Hampshire is 18th.
Then there is one gigantic difference.
New Hampshire ranks eighth for the strength of economy and Vermont is 36th.
“The trick is not just to pay more,” the New Hampshire-based Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy once explained. “It’s to find the right balance between inputs and outcomes. The WalletHub report indicates that New Hampshire does an outstanding job balancing costs and services. Our neighbors? Not so much. To put this in scientific terms: LOL, Vermont.”
We can understand why people laugh at Vermont. It’s less funny if you’re stuck here trying to eke out an existence.
In Vermont, the proposed state budget is around $6.8 billion for under 625K residents. In New Hampshire, the state budget is around $6.5 billion for 1.36 million residents.
Wallethub.com observes, “55% of U.S. adults feel they pay too much in taxes and why 90% don’t think that the government uses tax revenue wisely.”
The numbers don’t lie. If you’re a Vermonter in that 90%, you’d clearly be 100% right.
