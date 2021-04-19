It’s National Crime Victims Rights week, an observance intended to help victims rebuild their lives. The latest federal statistics show over 3 million Americans are victims of violent crimes in an average year and more than 13 million suffer property crimes. A half-million Americans - mostly girls and young women - are sexually assaulted in an average year.
Worldwide conditions are more shocking. Last week we read about the United Nation’s Population Fund report on the state of the world in the Guardian which began “Twenty countries still allow rapists to marry their victims to escape criminal prosecution… Russia, Thailand and Venezuela are among the countries that allow men to have rape convictions overturned if they marry the women or girls they have assaulted.”
There are 43 countries with no laws against marital rape and 57 countries in which women are not at liberty to refuse sex with their partners, seek medical care or contraception.
These are outcomes from cultures that believe women are the property of their families and, as such, have no autonomy over their own bodies.
These are horrifying and primitive conditions that the UN says can only be changed through education and law. That’s undoubtedly true and crucial, but the level of crime and violence in the U.S. reminds us that you can’t just legislate human decency and dignity.
