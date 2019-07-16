Last week Fitch Ratings dropped Vermont’s credit rating from AAA to AA+.
We became the nation’s only state, in two years, to suffer a Fitch downgrade. Fitch follows Moody’s Investors who dropped our credit rating in October.
“Our view is that the challenges they’re seeing and likely to continue seeing in terms of population growth, their growth in labor force, employment base and their economic potential overall, will limit their ability to generate revenue from their economic base,” Eric Kim, Fitch’s lead analyst Vermont, said in an interview with Bloomberg.
Hmmm.
Economic problems associated with our aging population? Low growth prospects? Government programs exceeding taxpayer ability to pay? Where have we heard all of this before?
Oh yeah… we’ve written warnings about these structural problems ten times a year since the Kunin administration.
