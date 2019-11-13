We couldn’t help note some irony in a series of stories we’ve published about a zoning violation on Route 5 in Lyndonville that amassed a $22,600 bill for property owners Chad and Kristina Roy.
The short version is that the Roys stored about a dozen unregistered cars in neat rows in the back lot of their commercial property (the former site of Vinny’s Motel and Restaurant).
The town reportedly received a complaint from a neighbor and told the Roys to move the vehicles because it violated a bylaw specifically related to unlicensed or inoperable motor vehicles being stored on a property, within sight of a road or any other property.
On July 1, the town reportedly notified the Roys to move the vehicles within seven days or risk a daily fine of $200. The Roys didn’t move the cars - which belong to their “friend” Tony Burrington - and fines began to amass on July 17. By Nov. 3, when the cars finally moved, those fines totalled $22,600.
It’s worth noting that Burrington’s cars caused zoning problems in St. Johnsbury before the Roys agreed to “temporarily” park them. He reportedly had way more cars on his St. Johnsbury lot than he was permitted to, as he sought an auto sales permit from the state of Vermont.
A couple thoughts.
First, as much as we understand the need for zoning, our libertarian streak tends to color our opinions in a hue that bends toward individual property rights. As such we thought the daily fines were a little heavy-handed for a local taxpayer to park some cars on a commercial lot. After all, there used to be a lot more vehicles parked at Vinny’s when the businesses were in operation.
Second, we thought, it was a little ironic that the original complaint reportedly came from another local business owner - Joe Buzzi - who has long howled over oppressive zoning/flood regulations in Lyndonville. Because of our own property rights position, we’ve publicly sided with Joe in his struggles. It’s hard for us to square the “leave us alone to do our business” Buzzi with the “how to weaponize zoning bylaws” Buzzi.
At any rate, we suspect the good people in Lyndon government were simply trying to solve a problem more than they were wanting to inflict maximum harm on a local taxpayer. For that reason we have to assume those fines will be reduced dramatically and that Mr. Burrington will step up to pay them.
