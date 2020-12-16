In January 2019, the World Health Organization said the anti-vaccination movement was one of the top 10 threats to global health in 2019 (the list went: Air pollution & climate change; Noncommunicable diseases; Global influenza pandemic; Fragile & vulnerable settings; Antimicrobial resistance; Ebola; Weak primary health care; Vaccine hesitancy; Dengue; HIV).

Then the Coronavirus hit and we dare say it skyrocketed to the top of the threat matrix in 2020. COVID-19 proved deadly and wildly destructive throughout the world.

