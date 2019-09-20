Willie Johnston’s story is a tale of breathtaking heroism.
When the Derby boy was 11 years old, he marched from the NEK to the Civil War with his dad to fight in the Union Army.
“Johnston was the only drummer of 130 in his division of the 3rd Vermont infantry to keep his drum during the Seven Days Retreat in the Peninsula Campaign in 1862, when most of the troops dropped their weapons and other gear in the retreat,” Robin Smith reminds us. “He was asked to play his drum to help the Union Army revive its spirits after that defeat.”
There were 34,000 casualties during the Seven Days Battle of 1862, making it the bloodiest week in American history.
For his steadfast service and courage, Johnston was reportedly recommended by President Abraham Lincoln for the Medal of Honor. At the age of 13, he received the honor from Union Secretary of War Edwin Stanton on Sept. 16, 1863, becoming the youngest American to ever earn our nation’s highest military award.
Now, thanks almost entirely to a multi-year effort from local Vietnam War veteran Colin Carter, Johnston will be honored with a permanent monument in Derby’s Veterans Memorial Park.
“The monument will stand with others honoring the dead of other wars in a ring around Derby’s historic Civil War Monument,” Smith writes. “Raised in 1866, this monument is considered the first in the U.S. to be dedicated to those who fought and died in the Civil War.”
The dedication of the Willie Johnston Memorial will be Saturday, Sept. 28 at 1:30 p.m.
We hope you’ll stop to witness this glorious tribute to local history.
