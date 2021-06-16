June is Pride Month, a the time for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer/Questioning (LGBTQ+) Community, and allies, to commemorate the Stonewall Uprising—a series of protests held in response to the June 28, 1969, police raid of the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York City’s Greenwich Village.
Great strides have been made in the Gay Rights Movement since that pivotal event, including the 2015 United States Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges confirming that same-sex marriage is protected under the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
But the LGBTQ+ Community continues to be the target of politicians who attempt to score cheap political points at the expense of, among others, transgender youth on sports teams. Using young people who may already face rejection and condemnation from family members and neighbors for such purposes is surely among the more cynical acts carried out by elected officials in recent memory.
As committed believers in personal freedom, we do not think that an individual’s sexual orientation or identity is the business of the government. We reject the view of so-called conservatives who believe politicians should stay out of our commerce but regulate our personal business. Freedom means freedom. With Pride.
