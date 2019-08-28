Monday was Women’s Equality Day, commemorating the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment.
The United States is better than a lot of places on issues of gender equity. Still there’s a lot of work to be done.
In the workplace, for instance, less than five-percent of CEO positions at S&P 500 companies and women with full-time jobs still earn only about 77 percent of their male counterparts’ earnings.
The first-ever nomination of a female candidate to lead a major political party’s presidential ticket in 2016 was a clear sign of progress. The election of an unapologetic sexist pig proves we have a long way to go.
But we’re heading in the right direction.
Recall that 171 years ago, 100 brave Americans signed the “Declaration of Sentiments and Resolutions,” written by Elizabeth Cady Stanton and presented at our nation’s first women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls, N.Y.
“The history of mankind is a history of repeated injuries and usurpation on the part of man toward woman, having in direct object the establishment of an absolute tyranny over her,” it begins.
Stanton’s bold declaration lists 16 specific instances through which American women were subordinated by men in family and society. Her declaration concludes, “Now, in view of this entire disfranchisement of one-half the people of this country, their social and religious degradation — in view of the unjust laws above mentioned, and because women do feel themselves aggrieved, oppressed, and fraudulently deprived of their most sacred rights, we insist that they have immediate admission to all the rights and privileges which belong to them as citizens of these United States.”
It’s taking far too long.
The Fourteenth and Fifteenth amendments, granting suffrage rights and civil protections to minority Americans, was passed following the Civil War but extended none of the same rights to women.
The first state law banning domestic abuse was passed in 1871. Women earned the right to vote in 1920. Workplace discrimination based on sex was banned in 1964. Discrimination in public schools was banned, and equal access to educational programs was guaranteed, in 1972. A proclamation for Women’s Equality Day was passed in 1973. Sexual harassment in the workplace was explicitly forbidden in 1980. The Ledbetter Fair Pay Act was signed into law in 2009.
The fight to enforce it remains to this day.
We’ve made progress as a country but we still have a long way to go before attaining true equality. We look forward to it in our lifetime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.