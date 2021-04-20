Reporters Without Borders released their World Press Freedom Index this week and says that journalism, “the main vaccine against disinformation, is totally blocked or seriously impeded in 73 countries and constrained in 59 others, which together represent 73% of the countries evaluated.”
“Journalism is the best vaccine against disinformation,” RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire writes. “Unfortunately, its production and distribution are too often blocked by political, economic, technological and, sometimes, even cultural factors. In response to the virality of disinformation across borders, on digital platforms and via social media, journalism provides the most effective means of ensuring that public debate is based on a diverse range of established facts.”
The 2021 Press Freedom Index finds a dramatic worldwide “deterioration in people’s access to information and an increase in obstacles to news coverage,” including governments’ nefarious use of pandemic restrictions to restrict journalists.
The report also cites “a disturbing level of public mistrust of journalists, with 59% of respondents in 28 countries saying that journalists deliberately try to mislead the public by reporting information they know to be false.”
These conditions are in keeping with escalating crises outlined in last year’s report:
A geopolitical crisis. Namely, the rise of authoritarian regimes “caused by leaders of dictatorial, authoritarian or populist regimes making every effort to suppress information and impose their visions of a world without pluralism and independent journalism.”
A technological crisis. “The absence of appropriate regulation in the era of digitalised and globalised communication {that} has created information chaos. Propaganda, advertising, rumour and journalism are in direct competition. The growing confusion between commercial, political and editorial content has destabilised democratic guarantees of freedom of opinion and expression. This encourages the adoption of dangerous laws which, on the pretext of restricting the spread of fake news, facilitate tougher crackdowns on independent and critical journalism.”
A democratic crisis “caused by growing hostility and even hatred towards journalists, and this crisis has now worsened. It has resulted in more serious and frequent acts of physical violence, and therefore an unprecedented level of fear in some countries. Leading politicians and those close to them continue to openly foment hatred of journalists.”
A crisis of trust in “media outlets suspected of broadcasting or publishing news contaminated by unreliable information.”
An economic crisis that “brought the media to their knees in many countries. Falling sales, the collapse in advertising revenue and the increase in production and distribution costs linked above all to increases in the price of raw materials have forced news organizations to restructure and lay off journalists.”
Only 12 of the 180 indexed countries offer a “favorable environment for journalism.” That’s the lowest number since the index adopted its existing evaluation methods in 2013.
The United States ranks 44th, based on the record number of assaults (400) and arrests (130) of journalists in Donald Trump’s final year.
With his repeated calls for violence, Trump’s war on journalists looked more like the abuses commonly seen in the Balkans than those of the information “black holes” (North Korea, Laos); brutal autocrats (Saudi Arabia, Syria); and surveillance states (China, Russia).
But all these repressive tactics are real and are used to choke the flow of news and information.
A free press, meanwhile, is the bedrock of all free societies and the single most critical pillar of democracy.
“We are entering a decisive decade for journalism linked to crises that affect its future,” Deloire said. “The coronavirus pandemic illustrates the negative factors threatening the right to reliable information and is itself an exacerbating factor. What will freedom of information, pluralism and reliability look like in 2030? The answer to that question is being determined today.”
We’re living in dangerous times. If there is to be any hope for course corrections, the report is a must-read. (https://rsf.org/en)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.