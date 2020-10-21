Standing in line at Price Chopper on Tuesday, a man in front looked at me, then at the teenage cashier. “You know how stupid you guys look in those masks?,” he asked.

He appeared quite near the end of the checkout process and was collecting up his bagless beer and Bugles. He smelled a bit as though these would not be the first adult beverages of his day. Myself in a hurry to get home to make dinner for the family, I simply met his glassy stare and offered “How ‘bout you worry about you, and I’ll worry about me?”

