During a press conference yesterday, Governor Phil Scott praised Vermont’s peaceful protesters, 5,000 of whom gathered on the Statehouse lawn on Sunday.

“We have the opportunity to do something for society, and now is the time to do it,” Scott said. “We don’t want to preclude anyone from exercising their constitutional rights. This is a time of grief, anxiety, and frustration, and we want people to be able to express that.”

