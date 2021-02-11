Starting tomorrow, hundreds of millions of people will celebrate Chinese New Year (Sheng Xiao) and the start of Spring festival. It is now the year of the Ox – the second animal in the twelve 12 block cycle (rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog, pig).
Each year is associated with a combination of animal and vital element (fire, earth, water, wood, gold).
According to a popular origin myth, either the Jade Emperor or the Buddha (depending on the tradition), called for a great race across a vast river. The first 12 animals that completed the challenge received a place in the zodiac corresponding to their order of finish.
Based on his size, the honest and industrious Ox easily crossed and would have coasted to first place. But the good-natured animal agreed to give the rat a ride and at the last second, the cunning rat jumped off his big friend to take the tape.
The Ox is known to be patient, dependable, determined and strong. Above all, the Ox is helpful, reminding us of the Chinese proverb: If you want happiness for an hour, take a nap. If you want happiness for a day, go fishing. If you want happiness for a year, inherit a fortune. If you want happiness for a lifetime, help somebody.
To all of our international friends and hundreds of students with NEK connections who will observe their sacred holiday tomorrow: 恭喜发财 / 恭喜發財 (Gōngxǐ fācái).
