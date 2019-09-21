Students by the thousands skipped school yesterday to demonstrate their concern about the threat of climate change. To which one thinks, “Okay. Duly noted. Now do something in your life that requires the consumption of less electricity than, say, hanging out on the internet all day.”
After all the world is fast approaching the day when the internet – which is indispensable in the lives of the young – will be responsible for putting more CO2 into the atmosphere than aviation. Flying, of course, is a preferred villain of the climate cops. Owning your own jet to fly around to conferences where the threat of climate change is earnestly discussed is okay if you happen to be Leonardo DiCaprio taking time off between blockbusters to save the world. But if you are just a working citizen looking to spend a couple of weeks in a pleasant and distant location … well, shame on you. So say thousands and thousands of teen-agers.
You read about these earnest adolescents, out protesting, and recall just how little you knew about anything at that age. And … how certain you were of everything. Man, those were the days. Dumb as a rock but had all the answers. Every single one of them.
Of course, the teenagers aren’t the only ones who know it all and consider themselves fit to lecture the rest of us. There are those members of the political class who believe that something is true simply because it came from their own mouths.
Consider Senator Elizabeth Warren, who looks, increasingly, like Joe Biden’s strongest rival for the Democratic party’s presidential nomination. And, who knows, she might even get elected.
In which case, just as soon as she is in the oval office and sitting at her desk, she will, “… sign an executive order that puts a total moratorium on all new fossil fuel leases for drilling offshore and on public lands. And I will ban fracking—everywhere.”
All right, then.
Hard to quantify the effects of this decisive act, but fair to say that long before the planet begins to feel the salubrious results, the economy would be devastated. The price of gasoline would rise dramatically making it more expense to get to work, to farm, to move goods around … to do, in fact, just about anything. It is easy to imagine the price of gasoline rising enough that some form of government rationing would be imposed, as it was during World War Two.
But, since this is war of another kind, we do what we must. So we must have cars, trucks, and airplanes that are powered by electricity which can be stored in batteries.
Still, all that electricity has to be generated by some method. Lately, the U.S. has been moving from coal fired plants to those that use natural gas, which is cleaner but still not pure. And since much of that gas is extracted by fracking, some substitute must be found to get us through to the day when all the world’s electricity is generated by renewable means. Something that isn’t going to happen next week.
There is a method out there, one that is already generating electricity that ought to be clean enough to pass the scrutiny of just about any climate-concerned teenager. That would be nuclear power.
But Senator Warren finds nuclear power unacceptable. “In my administration, we won’t be building new nuclear plants,”she said at CNN’s climate change town hall. “We will start weaning ourselves off nuclear and replace it with renewables.”
This, she added, would be accomplished by 2035.
Until then …
Well, maybe we can get all those concerned teenagers to give up their mobile phones and video games. Ration air travel and make it illegal for planes with empty seats to fly anywhere. Ban air-conditioning. This would apply, emphatically, to Washington D.C. and the White House. President Warren will have to sweat while she works and sleep with the windows open at night even if some mosquitos will get in.
A lot of what is written above is, obviously, mockery. Which is easy to do. But that is because people like Elizabeth Warren make it easy. As do the kids. If Senator Warren were to say, “Look, there are risks that go along with nuclear power. But there are much greater risks that come with climate change. Not to mention the risks that come with shortages of oil and gas. Which include, by the way, war. Nuclear war, in fact, which is a whole lot more devastating to the planet than nuclear power.”
As for the kids. Instead of skipping school, maybe they could just spend the day studying harder. After all, they are the ones who will have to come up with real solutions.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.