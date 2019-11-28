‘Tis the season to start your holiday shopping. We hope you do all of it at locally owned and operated stores. There you’ll find endless opportunities to cash in on great holiday deals - many of which are advertised in our newspapers (don’t miss tomorrow’s edition to find big savings).

From now until Christmas you can do all your holiday shopping right in your community and score great, unique gifts for less money than you’ll spend elsewhere.

